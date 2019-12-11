[SBS Star] EXO SUHO & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Exchange the Cutest Comments on Instagram

K-pop boy group EXO's member SUHO and another boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's adorable interaction on Instagram is making fans go "Awww!"On December 8, Cha Eun-woo updated his Instagram with four photos of himself.In the photos, Cha Eun-woo was making cute poses with a thick padded coat on him.Along with the photos, he wrote, "Make sure you keep yourself warm in this cold weather, everyone."Only minutes after the post was uploaded, SUHO came along and left a comment under it.With an emoji of a man covering his eyes, SUHO said, "Oh my...! You have the kind of beauty that makes my heart warm."To SUHO's comment, Cha Eun-woo replied, "Keep yourself warm as well, hyung." and put a smiley face emoji next to it.After seeing SUHO and Cha Eun-woo's comments, fans commented, "Well, it looks like we weren't the only ones who fell in love with Eun-woo's beauty!", "Are they friends? I mean, SUHO and Cha Eun-woo together would just be an explosion of handsomeness, wouldn't it?", "Can't stop smiling. We need more of this!" and so on.(Credit= 'eunwo.o_c' 'kimjuncotton' Instagram)(SBS Star)