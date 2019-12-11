SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SUHO & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Exchange the Cutest Comments on Instagram
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO SUHO & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Exchange the Cutest Comments on Instagram

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.11 15:51 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SUHO & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Exchange the Cutest Comments on Instagram
K-pop boy group EXO's member SUHO and another boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's adorable interaction on Instagram is making fans go "Awww!"

On December 8, Cha Eun-woo updated his Instagram with four photos of himself.

In the photos, Cha Eun-woo was making cute poses with a thick padded coat on him.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "Make sure you keep yourself warm in this cold weather, everyone."Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooOnly minutes after the post was uploaded, SUHO came along and left a comment under it.

With an emoji of a man covering his eyes, SUHO said, "Oh my...! You have the kind of beauty that makes my heart warm."

To SUHO's comment, Cha Eun-woo replied, "Keep yourself warm as well, hyung." and put a smiley face emoji next to it.SUHO and Cha Eun-wooAfter seeing SUHO and Cha Eun-woo's comments, fans commented, "Well, it looks like we weren't the only ones who fell in love with Eun-woo's beauty!", "Are they friends? I mean, SUHO and Cha Eun-woo together would just be an explosion of handsomeness, wouldn't it?", "Can't stop smiling. We need more of this!" and so on.

(Credit= 'eunwo.o_c' 'kimjuncotton' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992