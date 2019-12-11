SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Confesses She Had Depression When Promoting as Girls' Generation
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Confesses She Had Depression When Promoting as Girls' Generation

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.11 15:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Confesses She Had Depression When Promoting as Girls Generation
Tiffany Young of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed that she used to suffer from depression when she was promoting as a member of Girls' Generation.

On December 10 episode of MBC's documentary 'I Like People' (literal translation), Tiffany Young's recent interview was unveiled.Tiffany YoungDuring the interview, Tiffany Young reminisced the time when she used to promote as a member of Girls' Generation in Korea.

She said, "Whenever I was in front of the camera, I felt the pressure to smile and look happy. I felt like I always had to look 'innocent' and act like a 'girl', give everyone positive energy and stuff as well. Those thoughts would suffocate me a lot."

She continued, "At one point, I felt that I really needed to talk to someone about it. So, I started going to therapy. There, I was able to learn that I was also a human-being just like others that it was okay for me to express my sadness, tiredness or anger in front of the camera."Tiffany YoungThen, Tiffany Young also shared that she had depression at that time.

Tiffany Young said, "There were times when I felt extremely depressed to the point where I wanted to give up on everything. Then, my older sister would tell me things like, 'It's okay to feel that way, but know that it's going to be fine.'"

She continued, "I was able to get back up as I thought, 'If I show the world that I can overcome these difficulties, all others will also be able to overcome their hardships, too.'"Tiffany YoungMeanwhile, Tiffany Young made debut as a solo singer in her home country―the United States last year, and has been busy promoting there since.

(Credit= MBC I Like People, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992