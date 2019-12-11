[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun to Leave Agency of 12 Years & Establish His Own Agency?

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is reportedly planning to leave Keyeast, his management agency of 12 years, to set up a one-man agency.On December 11, Sports Chosun reported that Kim Soo Hyun's exclusive contract with Keyeast is set to come to an end at the end of December.Kim Soo Hyun has been working together with Keyeast for more 12 years, since his debut in 2007.According to the report, Kim Soo Hyun has decided not to renew his contract to establish a one-man agency in partnership with his cousin, movie director Lee Sa-rang.Lee Sa-rang directed the 2016 movie 'REAL', Kim Soo Hyun's last movie before his enlistment.In response to the report, however, a representative of Keyeast firmly denied, "We are currently in talks with Kim Soo Hyun about our contract renewal. We have not been informed about him setting up a one-man agency."Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has recently confirmed a small screen comeback with the upcoming drama 'I'm a Psycho But It's Okay'.This will be his first drama in five years after 'Producer' in 2015, and the drama is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2020.(Credit= SBS funE, Keyeast)(SBS Star)