SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun to Leave Agency of 12 Years & Establish His Own Agency?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun to Leave Agency of 12 Years & Establish His Own Agency?

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.11 13:40 Updated 2019.12.11 13:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun to Leave Agency of 12 Years & Establish His Own Agency?
Actor Kim Soo Hyun is reportedly planning to leave Keyeast, his management agency of 12 years, to set up a one-man agency.

On December 11, Sports Chosun reported that Kim Soo Hyun's exclusive contract with Keyeast is set to come to an end at the end of December.

Kim Soo Hyun has been working together with Keyeast for more 12 years, since his debut in 2007.
Kim Soo HyunAccording to the report, Kim Soo Hyun has decided not to renew his contract to establish a one-man agency in partnership with his cousin, movie director Lee Sa-rang.

Lee Sa-rang directed the 2016 movie 'REAL', Kim Soo Hyun's last movie before his enlistment.

In response to the report, however, a representative of Keyeast firmly denied, "We are currently in talks with Kim Soo Hyun about our contract renewal. We have not been informed about him setting up a one-man agency."
Kim Soo HyunMeanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has recently confirmed a small screen comeback with the upcoming drama 'I'm a Psycho But It's Okay'.

This will be his first drama in five years after 'Producer' in 2015, and the drama is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2020.

(Credit= SBS funE, Keyeast)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992