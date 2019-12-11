SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IZ*ONE & X1's Managers Give Update on Their Current State and Future Promotions
Published 2019.12.11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IZ*ONE & X1s Managers Give Update on Their Current State and Future Promotions
Following the vote rigging controversy surrounding Mnet's 'Produce' series made headlines, the representatives of the program's project groups IZ*ONE and X1 shared their current state and plans for future promotions for the first time.

On December 10 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', IZ*ONE and X1's managers stepped up to give an update on the members' current state.
Han BamWhen asked if the group will be promoting anytime soon, IZ*ONE's manager said, "No one is doing anything right now. We believe we will have to see how the results come out before we can do anything."

X1's manager said, "There's nothing we can say at this point. We will let you know later. Nothing has been decided as of now."
Han BamTo a question asking if the Japanese member of IZ*ONE headed back to Japan, the manager confirmed that all members are still in Korea.

He said, "They're staying in Korea. They halted all activities just before the new album was going to be released. All they've done over the past year is actively promoting (as IZ*ONE)."
Han BamAfter it was revealed that all members of both IZ*ONE and X1 were "handpicked" by the program's directors, both groups halted all activities including year-end awards ceremonies such as '2019 MAMA'.

Mnet announced that they are currently discussing the future of IZ*ONE and X1 with the members and their agencies.

They would reportedly come up with their final decision by the end of 2019.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star) 
