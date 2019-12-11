SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Reportedly Returning to the Big Screen in 3 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.11 10:34
Actor Kang Ha Neul is reportedly making the big screen comeback in about three years.

On December 10, Star News reported that Kang Ha Neul recently confirmed to lead a new movie 'Rain, and Your Story' (literal translation).Kang Ha Neul'Rain, and Your Story' is a romance movie that depicts the story of two people who cannot meet each other even though they very much would like to see one another.

Kang Ha Neul will play the role of a student without any specific goals who happens to start exchanging letters with one woman one day.

According to the report, Kang Ha Neul is said to have fallen straight in love with the story after reading the script, and desperately been waiting for the production to begin.Kang Ha NeulShortly after the news was reported, however, Kang Ha Neul's management agency TH Company shared that the actor has not confirmed his appearance in the movie yet.

The agency stated, "It is true that Kang Ha Neul received an offer for 'Rain, and Your Story' not too long ago, but he is still reviewing it."

If Kang Ha Neul confirms to join 'Rain, and Your Story' though, it would mark his return on the big screen in about three years after 'Forgotten' in 2017.Kang Ha NeulMeanwhile, the production team of 'Rain, and Your Story' is planning to kick off shooting in the first half of next year.

(Credit= 'galpos3' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
