[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE Gives a Strong Warning to Obsessive Fans Who Keep Calling Him

K-pop boy group GOT7's member YOUNGJAE gave a strong warning to sasaengs (obsessive fans) who kept calling him day and night.On December 10, YOUNGJAE shared an important message via Instagram.In the message, YOUNGJAE said, "Please stop calling me if you don't want to see me go completely insane. Whether you are Korean or not, just stop it."He continued, "You are driving me crazy by continuously calling me throughout the day regardless of time."The K-pop star angrily went on, "You say that you are calling and messaging me because you are worried about me. But seriously? Is that what you do to someone who you are worried about?"Lastly, he said, "You know what? What you are doing makes me more stressful and crazier. So, stop it now, okay?"This is not the first time YOUNGJAE has shown signs of distress due to sasaengs.In fact, YOUNGJAE has spoken out against them multiple times in the past.It seems as though a lot of sasaengs are still frequently invading his privacy despite that.(Credit= '333cyj333' Instagram)(SBS Star)