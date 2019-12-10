SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Make Meaningful Donation in Celebration of Kang Daniel's Birthday
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Make Meaningful Donation in Celebration of Kang Daniel's Birthday

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.10 15:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Make Meaningful Donation in Celebration of Kang Daniels Birthday
Fans of K-pop artist Kang Daniel, known as DANITY, celebrated the singer's 23rd birthday with a generous donation.

On December 10, DANITYs worldwide congratulated Kang Daniel's 23rd birthday by trending the hashtags '#HappyDanielDay' and sending their message of love and support.

They also made a meaningful donation to the Busan Community Chest of Korea to provide fuel costs for low-income households in Yeongdo-gu, Busan, Kang Daniel's hometown.
Kang DanielThe amount collected by DANITY as part of his birthday celebration project provided 2,420 coal briquettes to spread the warmth during the cold winter season.

Fans who directed the project stated, "In celebration of Kang Daniel's birthday, we decided to make a donation in hopes to create a warm community as influenced by Kang Daniel's kind heart."
Kang DanielKang Daniel's domestic fan community 'God Daniel' also donated 12 million won (approximately 10,000 dollars) to the Korea Association for Children with Terminal Diseases.

They said, "It is only a small amount of money, but we hope the children to be fully recovered and run around dreaming of their bright future."
Kang DanielMeanwhile, Kang Daniel announced to take a break from all activities and revealed that he was diagnosed with depression and panic disorder.

(Credit= 'daniel.k.here' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992