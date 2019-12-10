[SBS Star] Fans Make Meaningful Donation in Celebration of Kang Daniel's Birthday

Fans of K-pop artist Kang Daniel, known as DANITY, celebrated the singer's 23rd birthday with a generous donation.On December 10, DANITYs worldwide congratulated Kang Daniel's 23rd birthday by trending the hashtags '#HappyDanielDay' and sending their message of love and support.They also made a meaningful donation to the Busan Community Chest of Korea to provide fuel costs for low-income households in Yeongdo-gu, Busan, Kang Daniel's hometown.The amount collected by DANITY as part of his birthday celebration project provided 2,420 coal briquettes to spread the warmth during the cold winter season.Fans who directed the project stated, "In celebration of Kang Daniel's birthday, we decided to make a donation in hopes to create a warm community as influenced by Kang Daniel's kind heart."Kang Daniel's domestic fan community 'God Daniel' also donated 12 million won (approximately 10,000 dollars) to the Korea Association for Children with Terminal Diseases.They said, "It is only a small amount of money, but we hope the children to be fully recovered and run around dreaming of their bright future."Meanwhile, Kang Daniel announced to take a break from all activities and revealed that he was diagnosed with depression and panic disorder.(Credit= 'daniel.k.here' Instagram)(SBS Star)