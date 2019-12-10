[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Dance Video Becomes the Most Retweeted Tweet of the Year

Wouldn't be a biggest-on-Twitter list without some (...a lot of...) @BTS_twt. This is the Tweet that earned them the ��for 2019. #ThisHappened https://t.co/JIFasyXabW — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 9, 2019

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' dance video has become the most retweeted tweet of the year.On December 10, social media platform Twitter announced that JUNGKOOK's tweet from June 10 landed on second place for 2019's most retweeted tweet.They said, "It wouldn't be a biggest-on-Twitter list without some (...a lot of...) BTS. This tweet of JUNGKOOK earned them #2 for 2019's most retweeted tweet." and shared the video.It was a 19-second video of JUNGKOOK wildly dancing to 'bad guy' by American singer Billie Eilish.Then about an hour later, Twitter made another announcement, praising ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) of their great achievement.Twitter started off by saying, "Remember way back when we announced that JUNGKOOK's tweet was the second most retweeted tweet of the year?"They added, "Well, ARMY, come get your trophy: within an hour, you got it to the top spot."As of now, this video of JUNGKOOK has been retweeted just over 1 million times.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'TwitterData' Twitter)(SBS Star)