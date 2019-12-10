[SBS Star] All of Park Seo Jun's YouTube Videos Get Deleted After Getting Hacked

Actor Park Seo Jun's YouTube channel just got hacked.On December 10, Park Seo Jun took to his Instagram to deliver one heartbreaking news.Park Seo Jun shared a message from his management agency Awesome ENT.Awesome ENT said, "On December 9, it appeared that Park Seo Jun's YouTube account was hacked, resulting in the deletion of videos and the blocking of access to administrators."They continued, "Following this discovery, we reported the issue to YouTube right away and requested immediate action to counter the damage caused by this. In addition to that, we are planning to formally request the police for an investigation."Lastly, they said, "As a result, we are sorry to inform you that Record PARK’s channel will be shut down until we are able to gain a better understanding of the situation at hand. We would like to offer our sincere apologies to Park Seo Jun's dedicated subscribers and will do our very best to ensure the full recovery of the channel."Along with this message, Park Seo Jun wrote, "I feel so sad, because I feel like my memories have been erased as well. I hope nobody else experiences the same thing as me..."Park Seo Jun started his own YouTube channel in the end of July and has been actively sharing videos on it since.Currently, Park Seo Jun's YouTube channel has no videos as stated.(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, '레코드박스 Record PARK's' YouTube)(SBS Star)