[SBS Star] BTS to Release a New Album in February? Agency Responds

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment made a brief response to reports about the group making a comeback in upcoming February.On December 10, Xports News reported that BTS is confirmed to make a comeback in February 2020, and that the members are currently busy preparing their new album.The report also claimed that the upcoming album will be BTS' final album before JIN's military enlistment.In response to the report, Big Hit Entertainment briefly told media, "We will announce BTS' comeback schedule once it is confirmed."During BTS' appearance on '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' on December 4, BTS hinted at the group's new album.While delivering his acceptance speech for Album of the Year award, JIMIN said, "We are currently working on our next album, and I think we will be able to put out an even better album than you are expecting. Please look forward to it."Meanwhile, JIN must enlist in the military by December of next year to serve his mandatory military service as a Korean citizen born in 1992.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)