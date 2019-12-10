SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Cries While Eating Street Food in NYC for a Hilarious Reason
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Cries While Eating Street Food in NYC for a Hilarious Reason

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.10 11:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Cries While Eating Street Food in NYC for a Hilarious Reason
Actor Jung Hae In was spotted crying while eating street food in New York City, the United States for a hilarious reason.

Recently, the first episode of KBS' television show 'Jung Hae In's Following the Walk' (literal title) was unveiled.

In this episode, Jung Hae In traveled to New York City and walked around the Big Apple by himself.Jung Hae InAs Jung Hae In got hungry in the evening, he headed a food truck where it sold Halal food.

When he ordered his food, he specifically asked for a lot of hot sauce to take away with him, explaining that he loved spicy food.

Jung Hae In then sat on a bench nearby and poured all the hot sauce packets he had on to his food.Jung Hae InAfter having some though, Jung Hae In said, "This is so good, but I need more hot sauce."

So, he got up and went over to the food truck to ask for more hot sauce.

The guy at the food truck kindly poured a great amount of hot sauce over his food.Jung Hae InAfterwards, Jung Hae In returned to the bench with a smile, then tried his food again.

He said, "Wow, it's extremely spicy now. It's super good though. I love it."

A couple of moments later, however, Jung Hae In's face started turning red, and he even teared up.
Jung Hae InHe commented while wiping tears off his cheeks, "Okay, the spice hits you hard a bit later. Here's my advice: don't be too greedy with your hot sauce."

(Credit= KBS Jung Hae In's Following the Walk)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992