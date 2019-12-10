SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Open Up About Their Dating Rumors for the First Time
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Open Up About Their Dating Rumors for the First Time

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.10 11:03 View Count
Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin have publicly opened up about their dating rumors for the very first time.

On December 9, a press conference for tvN's upcoming drama 'Crash Landing on You' took place at one hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

During the press conference, the two stars were asked about their dating rumors that arose back in the beginning of the year.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin (사진=연합뉴스)Hyun Bin laughingly responded, "When we first heard that there were rumors going around saying we were dating, we both just laughed them off."

The actor continued, "The rumors didn't stop us from choosing to work on this drama or anything though. We had worked with each other once before and become close through that project."

He added, "So, I actually wanted to work with Ye-jin again. That was the reason why I chose to join 'Crash Landing on You'."

Son Ye-jin also commented, "It was definitely the same for me. I really wanted to work with Hyun Bin again, especially a rom-com. I didn't hesitate it for a second when I was offered a role in this drama."Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin (사진=연합뉴스)'Crash Landing on You' is about South Korean heiress 'Yoon Se-ri' (Son Ye-jin), who accidentally lands in North Korea while paragliding.

Yoon Se-ri gets founded by North Korean officer 'Ri Jung-hyuk' (Hyun Bin), and he tries to hide and protect her from the eye of others.

Then, without even knowing it themselves, they start to fall in love with one another.Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin (사진=연합뉴스)Meanwhile, 'Crash Landing on You' is scheduled to be unveiled on December 14 at 9PM KST.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
