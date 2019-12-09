SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Warns Obsessive Fans Outside EXO's Dorm During Live
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.09
K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI warned obsessive fans outside the group's dorm during his recent live broadcast.

On December 8, KAI went live on Instagram.

During the live broadcast, KAI excitedly showed off his new hair color to fans.

He said, "I told you guys that I was going to dye my hair to black, right? I've finally done it! Well done to me and my hair."KAIKAIThen, suddenly, KAI turned serious and commented, "I know this isn't relevant, but..."

He continued, "I know that there are many sasaengs (obsessive fans) outside our dorm at the moment."

He added in a firm manner, "Leave before I call the police, okay?"

KAI is known for his angelic smile, but the smile was clearly not there for sasaengs.
 

(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
