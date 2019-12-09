SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Warmly Welcome Kim Woo Bin's Return at His Fan Meeting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Warmly Welcome Kim Woo Bin's Return at His Fan Meeting

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.09 16:07 Updated 2019.12.09 16:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Warmly Welcome Kim Woo Bins Return at His Fan Meeting
Actor Kim Woo Bin finally reunited with his long-awaited fans after his hiatus of almost three years.

On December 8, Kim Woo Bin held his fan meeting '2019 KIM WOO BIN Thank You' at SMTOWN Theatre, Seoul.
Kim Woo Bin fan meetingThe fan meeting was the first official event for Kim Woo Bin to greet his fans up close since he announced his indefinite hiatus in May 2017 to focus on his recovery from nasopharynx cancer.

In the format of a talk show, Kim Woo Bin and his fans shared how they've been up to and made warm memories together throughout the event.
Kim Woo Bin fan meetingKim Woo Bin's good friends―actors Lee Kwang Soo, Lim Ju Hwan, and Kim Ki Bang―made a surprise appearance on the stage to show their full support for Kim Woo Bin's return.

Not only the audience but also Kim Woo Bin himself was surprised by the guests, and they revealed fun stories about Kim Woo Bin and shared laughter with his fans.
Kim Woo Bin fan meetingKim Woo Bin fan meetingKim Woo Bin said, "I have been waiting for this very moment to meet fans for the first time in about three years. It was even warmer, more fun, and more joyful than I thought it would be."

He continued, "I wanted to share a lot of stories with you all since it had been so long, but I don't know if they reached you properly. From now on, I will greet you and share my news more often. Thank you so much for your valuable time."

Meanwhile, all profits from the fan meeting will be donated to help child cancer patients.

(Credit= sidusHQ)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992