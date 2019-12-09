[SBS Star] IU Compliments SEJEONG's Cover of 'Above the Time' & Her Reaction Is Priceless

Fans are loving the recent interaction between singer/actress IU and K-pop girl group gugudan's member SEJEONG.On December 7, SEJEONG guested on KBS' music show 'Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook'.During her guest appearance, SEJEONG revealed that her role model is no other than IU.She said, "I thought I wanted to be someone like her when I saw her challenging various fields, including songwriting, composing, and acting. When I had a hard time, I was comforted by her song 'Twenty-tree'. When I turned 23, I could emphasize with the song much."SEJEONG also covered IU's recent song 'Above the Time', showing off her stellar vocal skills.After the episode was aired, IU uploaded a screenshot of SEJEONG covering her song on her Instagram and wrote, "It looks like a painting."In reaction to IU's compliment, SEJEONG captured IU's post on her Instagram.Along with the screenshot, SEJEONG expressed her excitement, "What have I done in my past life? Did I save a country? Did I unify three countries? Did I develop contact lenses or fried chicken?"Upon seeing the two talented singers' adorable interaction, fans commented, "Patiently waiting for a collaboration.", "How sweet! I love their voices so much.", and more.Meanwhile, SEJEONG recently released her new solo song 'Tunnel' on December 2.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' 'clean_0828' Instagram, KBS Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook)(SBS Star)