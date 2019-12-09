SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO Members Share that XIUMIN & D.O. Changed After They Enlisted in the Military
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.09 14:38 View Count
K-pop boy group EXO shared that the group's members XIUMIN and D.O. have changed after they enlisted in the military.

On December 7 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', the members of EXO appeared as guests.EXODuring the talk, they mentioned XIUMIN and D.O., who are both currently serving their national mandatory duty in the military.

They said, "You know how the military allows the soldiers to use their phone at the end of the day now, right? We have a group chat, and XIUMIN, D.O. and us talk every day these days."EXOMore specifically, KAI said, "XIUMIN actually talks more than us there. At first, I replied to all his messages, because I felt bad about not being able to make it to his send-off."

He playfully continued, "But now, I just ignore some of his messages. I seriously had no idea that he would message us that often." EXOThen, CHANYEOL said, "It's the same for D.O. He didn't use to talk so much, but he does now. He even shares his opinions with us."

He explained, "For instance, when we were selecting our new title track, he was like, 'I think track #3 will be a better one as the title track. But I do think #1 suits you guys better.' He definitely wasn't like that in the past. He's changed after his military enlistment."EXOMeanwhile, EXO returned to the K-pop scene with a new album 'OBSESSION' on November 27.

(Credit= JBTC Knowing Brothers, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
