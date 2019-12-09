[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Releases Statements Regarding TWICE JIHYO's Injury & NAYEON's Stalker

K-pop girl group TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment released statements regarding the group's member JIHYO's recent injury at the airport and the online posts made by someone threatening to stalk NAYEON.On December 8, TWICE arrived at Gimpo International Airport after finishing the group's promotions in Japan.Many fans and reporters gathered at the airport to take photos of TWICE members, and unfortunately, JIHYO ended up tripping over a fan who had fallen on the floor.Following the incident, JYP Entertainment released the following statement:Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.At Gimpo International Airport today, there was an incident in which our artist (JIHYO) fell and was hurt due to chaotic disorder and excessive photography.According to our blacklist rules, following artists at the airport after immigration inspection is officially prohibited.Therefore, engaging in such behavior will result in a ban from participating in activities such as TV broadcasts.If this occurs again, we may have to take legal action.We are letting you know that we are looking into legal options in case this becomes a repeated issue.The matter of safety is not only about the artists but also the fans and the public.We ask you to keep order at official appearances, and to refrain from prohibited behavior like following TWICE during unofficial activities.As an agency, we are aware when prohibited behavior like this occurs, and we are looking into legal options for the incidents that are within the scope of the law.We will do our best to protect the safety of our artists. Thank you.Then on December 9, JYP Entertainment released additional statement regarding TWICE.The statement was about the online posts made by someone threatening to stalk a TWICE member, NAYEON, which caused worries among TWICE's fans.JYP Entertainment stated, "We are fully aware of the fact that there are statements suggesting stalking behavior that are being spread on social media and online communities."The agency continued, "We will place security guards, and we ask fans to actively report us about the issue. We will take the best measures to ensure the artist's safety."(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)