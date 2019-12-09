[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Shares a Hug with His Security Team Staff After Reuniting in Years

Actor Kim Woo Bin and his security team staff were spotted sharing an emotional hug.On December 8, Kim Woo Bin's first fan meeting since his almost a 3-year hiatus 'Thank You' took place at SMTOWN Theater.Early on that day, Kim Woo Bin got out of his house and walked towards his car.In front of his car, one of his security staff was waiting for him.When Kim Woo Bin saw him, he smiled and went straight up to him to give him the biggest hug.As it had been about two and a half years since they met each other, the security staff looked tearful while he was hugging Kim Woo Bin.After that, Kim Woo Bin got in the car and headed to the venue to get ready to meet his fans.Previously in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer.He immediately halted all activities and focused on his treatment.The actor recently kicked off his promotions again after announcing that he has recovered.(Credit= 'stranger_wb' Twitter, sidus HQ)(SBS Star)