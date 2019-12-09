[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Reveals His Friends Used to Make Fun of Him Because He Was "Ugly"

K-pop artist Kang Daniel revealed that his friends made fun of him because he was "ugly" when he was young.On December 8 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kang Daniel made a guest appearance.During the talk, Kang Daniel brought up his hurtful past.Kang Daniel said, "I had lots of baby fat on my face when I was young. I was often made fun of for looking ugly."The hosts gasped in surprise and responded, "No way, but you are so good-looking. That's just impossible."Kang Daniel pulled a sad face and said, "It's all true, unfortunately. When I was in kindergarten, a girl that I liked even told me that she didn't like me because I was too ugly."He continued, "It wasn't like I told her that I liked her or anything, you know. She randomly came up to me and said that to me."Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment announced the K-pop star's indefinite hiatus due to depression and panic disorder last week.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)