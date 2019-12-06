[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Sings about Self-hate & Dream in 'SUGA's Interlude': Translation

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS delivered his words of hope and positivity through his new collaboration song with American singer Halsey―'SUGA's Interlude'.On December 6 (KST), Halsey dropped her new album 'Manic' and released a video of 'SUGA's Interlude' on her official YouTube channel.After joining BTS' 'Boy With Luv' as a featuring artist earlier this year, Halsey has now teamed up with the group's talented producer SUGA for an emotional interlude.The song's lyrics tell the story of chasing one's dream and facing the reality without losing hopes.SUGA sang and rapped his part in Korean, and he opened up about his insecurity and self-hate with honest words.Here is the full English translation of SUGA's part in 'SUGA's Interlude':[Verse 1]My head is only filled with the color blue and wanders aroundSelf-hatred and vanity live deep inside my heartI, full of dreams, grew up to have all my dreams come trueBut I'm living at the same time thinking that keeping dreams as only dreams is betterHoping that my leap would not be my fallI believe that your convictions, efforts, beliefs, and even greed are not ugly nor dirtyThough the dawn right before the sunrise is darker than anythingNever forget that the stars that you longed for can only rise in darkness[Verse 2]Sometimes I wonder if I'm walking on the right pathWhat else will be there if I run endlessly towards the end of the tunnel, is it right to do so in the first placeHonestly, it's different from the future I hoped for, but that doesn't matterNow it's the matter of survival, it doesn't matter how it goesYeah, yeahThings might be different from what you wantedThings you live for as well as things you love might changeThat's trueYeah, so, are you gonna move?We are too young to drag our feet, so let's try crashing into itSo, what you gonna do?(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'Halsey' YouTube)(SBS Star)