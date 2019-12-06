[SBS Star] TAEMIN Sends a Coffee Truck to His Fellow SuperM Members & EXO

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee/SuperM showed his support for two of his fellow SuperM members―KAI and BAEKHYUN―and the rest of EXO members.On December 5, KAI took his personal Instagram account and shared a photo of a coffee truck.The coffee truck's banners read, "To BAEKHYUN, KAI, and the EXO members. Get some power by eating this! Fighting! - SuperM."It seems like the coffee truck was sent by TAEMIN on behalf of other SuperM members as the banners include a group photo of EXO as well as a photo of TAEMIN.Along with the photo, KAI also wrote, "Thanks, Taem ♥♥ (TAEMIN's nickname)."As you all know, TAEMIN, KAI, and BAEKHYUN recently promoted together with NCT's TAEYONG, MARK, LUCAS, and TEN as their agency SM Entertainment's joint project group SuperM.KAI and BAEKHYUN made their comeback under their original group EXO with the group's sixth full album 'OBSESSION' on November 27.(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)