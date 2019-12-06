SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAEMIN Sends a Coffee Truck to His Fellow SuperM Members & EXO
Published 2019.12.06 16:27 Updated 2019.12.06 16:29 View Count
[SBS Star] TAEMIN Sends a Coffee Truck to His Fellow SuperM Members & EXO
TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee/SuperM showed his support for two of his fellow SuperM members―KAI and BAEKHYUN―and the rest of EXO members.

On December 5, KAI took his personal Instagram account and shared a photo of a coffee truck.

The coffee truck's banners read, "To BAEKHYUN, KAI, and the EXO members. Get some power by eating this! Fighting! - SuperM."
TAEMIN Sends a Coffee Truck to His Fellow SuperM Members & EXOIt seems like the coffee truck was sent by TAEMIN on behalf of other SuperM members as the banners include a group photo of EXO as well as a photo of TAEMIN.

Along with the photo, KAI also wrote, "Thanks, Taem ♥♥ (TAEMIN's nickname)."
TAEMIN Sends a Coffee Truck to His Fellow SuperM Members & EXOAs you all know, TAEMIN, KAI, and BAEKHYUN recently promoted together with NCT's TAEYONG, MARK, LUCAS, and TEN as their agency SM Entertainment's joint project group SuperM.

KAI and BAEKHYUN made their comeback under their original group EXO with the group's sixth full album 'OBSESSION' on November 27.
TAEMIN Sends a Coffee Truck to His Fellow SuperM Members & EXO(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
