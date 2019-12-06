[SBS Star] A Kid Fan's Heartwarming Letter to Kang Daniel Brings Tears to Fans

In light of recent announcement of singer Kang Daniel's indefinite hiatus, a 6-year-old fan's heartwarming letter went viral online.Recently, a picture of a handwritten letter to Kang Daniel became a hot topic among DANITY (Kang Daniel's official fan club).In the letter, the fan wrote:Today, my mom told me that Daniel oppa is very sick because he caught a cold from heavy rains.My heart aches so much.I will give you my polka-dot umbrella. If it rains badly, use it well.Take these vitamins and cheer up.According to fans, this child fan is a 6-year-old girl who had sent her story of liking Kang Daniel more than her father during Kang Daniel's recent 'Cultwo Show' radio show appearance on November 28.Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment announced that he will be taking a break from all activities as he expressed more severe symptoms of depression and panic disorder.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)