[SBS Star] Park Bom & DARA to Release a Winter Duet Song
[SBS Star] Park Bom & DARA to Release a Winter Duet Song

Published 2019.12.06 14:09
[SBS Star] Park Bom & DARA to Release a Winter Duet Song
Park Bom and DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 are joining forces to release a new duet song together.

On December 6, Park Bom's management agency D NATION announced that Park Bom will be releasing a duet song called 'First Snow' with DARA on December 10 at 6PM KST.
Park Bom, DARAAlthough DARA previously joined Park Bom's comeback single 'Spring' as a featuring artist, 'First Snow' will mark as an official duet release of the two 2NE1 members.

Park Bom and DARA are currently under different agencies, but their rock-solid friendship and continuous support for each other brought them together for this special collaborative track.
Park Bom, DARAPark Bom's upcoming single is her first comeback in about seven months since her repackaged album 're: BLUE ROSE' released last May. 

The upcoming album will also include Park Bom's 'Wanna Go Back', which she recently performed for the first time on Mnet's music show 'Queendom'.
Park Bom, DARA(Credit= D NATION, YG Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
