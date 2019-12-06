SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: YouTube Features BTS & BLACKPINK on 'YouTube Rewind 2019'
Published 2019.12.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: YouTube Features BTS & BLACKPINK on YouTube Rewind 2019
Many K-pop acts including BTS and BLACKPINK were featured in YouTube's annual 'Rewind' video.

On December 5, YouTube dropped 'YouTube Rewind 2019', which features top creators, music videos, and moments that was shared and went viral on the platform.
YouTube Rewind 2019BTS' 'Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)' music video ranked at #2, followed by BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' at #3 in the top 10 most liked music video list.
YouTube Rewind 2019BTS' member J-HOPE's solo song 'Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)' music video also secured the #9 place on the list.
YouTube Rewind 2019MAMAMOO was also featured for their dance collaboration video of 'gogobebe' with South Korean dance crew 1MILLION Dance Studio, ranking as the #3 most liked dance video of the year.

You can watch the above-mentioned videos below:

1. BTS 'Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)'
 

2. BLACKPINK 'Kill This Love'
 

3. J-HOPE 'Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)'
 

4. MAMAMOO & Mina Myoung of 1MILLION Dance Studio 'gogobebe'
 

And don't forget to check out 'YouTube Rewind 2019' as well!
 

(Credit= 'YouTube' 'ibighit' 'BLACKPINK' '1MILLION Dance Studio' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
