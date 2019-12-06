[SBS Star] Prosecution Reveals All 'Produce' Series Were Manipulated; Including 1 Wanna One Member

Prosecution has revealed that all final voting results of Mnet's survival audition programs―'Produce 101', 'Produce 101 Season 2', 'Produce 48', and 'Produce X 101'―were rigged.According to the indictment report, Mnet's chief director Kim and director Ahn actively took part in handpicking the 12 and 11 members that would debut as IZ*ONE and X1.Director Ahn was also mentioned to have place one member of Wanna One into the group when the final voting results showed that he would not be included in the final list.The director flipped the rankings of contestant 'G' and contestant 'H', eliminating 'G' from Wanna One and putting in 'H' instead to debut as a member of the final project group.He also flipped the rankings of two additional contestants of 'Produce 101 Season 2', eliminating contestant 'E' instead of contestant 'F', who were supposed to be one of the first eliminations of the first round (top 60).The prosecution also revealed the collusion between the 'Produce' production team and entertainment agency executives.From January 2018 to July 2019, director Ahn received more than 46.83 million won (approximately 39,400 dollars) from five executives from four different entertainment agencies, in exchange for their trainees' appearance on the shows including favorable editing during the program.(Credit= SWING Entertainment, Off The Record Entertainment, YMC Entertainment, Mnet)(SBS Star)