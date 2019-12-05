SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Snaps His Photo Shoot Photos with a Satisfied Smile
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.05 17:15 View Count
Actor Park Seo Jun was spotted taking photos of his own photo shoot photos with a satisfied smile.

On December 2, Park Seo Jun uploaded a new video on his YouTube.

The video showed Park Seo Jun taking part in a photo shoot in an indoor studio.Park Seo JunAfter the photo shoot, Park Seo Jun headed over to the photographer sitting in front of a computer.

While the photographer went through his photos, Park Seo Jun carefully looked at the screen, then smiled in a satisfied manner.Park Seo JunThen, Park Seo Jun took his phone out and started to take photos of his photo shoot photos.

It seemed like he really liked the outcome of the day.

After seeing this, fans left comments such as, "That is such an adorable thing to do!", "How cute! He must have loved those photos.", "Lol look at his smile!" and so on.
 

Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun recently confirmed to lead a new film titled 'Dream' (working title) as a soccer coach.

(Credit= '레코드박스 Record PARK's' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
