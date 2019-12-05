SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] '2019 MMA' Reveals the Preparation Process of BTS' Epic Performance
Published 2019.12.05
The production team of 'Melon Music Awards 2019' (MMA 2019) revealed the whole story behind K-pop boy group BTS' performance this year.

On November 30, the annual awards ceremony 'MMA 2019' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
BTSBTS, who took four Daesangs (grand prize) this year, did not fail to mesmerize the entire audience packed in the stadium with the group's jaw-dropping performance.

BTS members not only prepared stages for their old and latest hit songs, but also captivated their fans with solo performances.
BTSAccording to reports, the preparation process of BTS' 'MMA 2019' performance took a solid 3-month of effort and countless meetings.

The production team brought an ancient Greek temple on the stage just for the group, and prepared seven different stage designs for the solo performances.

Especially for JUNGKOOK's solo performance, an expert was called in to build a special water tank, and the nation's top aerial performers were added to give a one last touch to the stage.
BTSThe stage production alone required 270 staff members, and 170 performers joined the 7 members on stage.

30 additional makeup artists were added to individually design the entire performers' looks, with 218 different stage costumes prepared for the single stage.

11 songs of BTS were used during the performance, and the songs were rearranged with the actual stage and choreography in mind―which took over a month to complete.

A source from 'MMA 2019' told media, "We were able to complete 'MMA 2019' in success, thanks to the passionate help from artists, staff members, as well as many music industry personnel."

The source added, "We will continue to do our best to contribute to the development of the domestic music industry."
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment, 'mma_melon' 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
