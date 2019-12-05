[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Goes to Former SM Entertainment Trainee's Wedding

Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation attended former SM Entertainment trainee Hwan-hee's wedding.Earlier this week, some photos of Seohyun at a wedding started going around online.In one of the photos, Seohyun is smiling next to Hwan-hee and making a heart with her.The other photo is of Seohyun reading a letter during the wedding ceremony to Hwan-hee and her husband.Seohyun and Hwan-hee trained under SM Entertainment for a long time together.Hwan-hee, who made debut as a solo artist, was one of the trainees most likely to make debut as a member of Girls' Generation.She is said to have failed in the very last round of SM Entertainment's competitive selection process.Even though it has been over 12 years since Seohyun and Hwan-hee trained together, they are still very good friends.Previously, Hwan-hee was spotted at Girls' Generation's concert as well.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)