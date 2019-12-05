SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Goes to Former SM Entertainment Trainee's Wedding
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Goes to Former SM Entertainment Trainee's Wedding

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.05 16:12 Updated 2019.12.05 16:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Seohyun Goes to Former SM Entertainment Trainees Wedding
Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation attended former SM Entertainment trainee Hwan-hee's wedding.

Earlier this week, some photos of Seohyun at a wedding started going around online.

In one of the photos, Seohyun is smiling next to Hwan-hee and making a heart with her.

The other photo is of Seohyun reading a letter during the wedding ceremony to Hwan-hee and her husband.SeohyunSeohyun and Hwan-hee trained under SM Entertainment for a long time together.

Hwan-hee, who made debut as a solo artist, was one of the trainees most likely to make debut as a member of Girls' Generation.

She is said to have failed in the very last round of SM Entertainment's competitive selection process.SeohyunEven though it has been over 12 years since Seohyun and Hwan-hee trained together, they are still very good friends.

Previously, Hwan-hee was spotted at Girls' Generation's concert as well.Seohyun(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992