[SBS Star] Cha In-ha's Drama Co-stars Bid Their Last Farewell to the Late Actor

Late actor Cha In-ha's drama co-stars took their social media to bid their last loving farewell to their beloved colleague.On December 5, Cha In-ha's funeral took place privately with his family members and close friends gathered to share their sorrow.Before his sudden passing, Cha In-ha was actively starring in MBC's new drama 'Love With Flaws', taking the role of lead actress Oh Yeon Seo's second older brother named 'Joo Won-seok'.Oh Yeon Seo took her Instagram to share photos that she took with her brothers in the drama.Along with the photos, the actress wrote, "The weather's cold, isn't it? Be careful on your way, my oppa. Thank you so much for being my older brother."Actor Min Woo Hyuk, who played the role of Oh Yeon Seo and Cha In-ha's brother, also shared some photos and left a note to the late actor.He wrote, "My beloved brother In-ha has left us, without telling anything to anyone. He was always a bright, hardworking dongsaeng, so I feel like my heart is being ripped apart thinking about how I knew nothing and do nothing as his hyung."He added, "Please pray for our In-ha so that he can go to a good place where he won't be lonely. In-ha, we love you."Another 'Love With Flaws' cast Heo Jung-min wrote, "Our 'Love With Flaws' (cast and staff) will always remember actor Cha In-ha. Please remember that we all love you so much. Goodbye. You were a great actor."(Credit= 'min_woohyuk' Instagram, Fantagio)(SBS Star)