SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JACKSON Reacts to J.Y. Park & Hwa Sa Performing with Transparent Plastic Outfits
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] JACKSON Reacts to J.Y. Park & Hwa Sa Performing with Transparent Plastic Outfits

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.05 15:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JACKSON Reacts to J.Y. Park & Hwa Sa Performing with Transparent Plastic Outfits
K-pop boy group GOT7's member JACKSON's hilarious response to singer/JYP Entertainment head J.Y. Park and Hwa Sa of girl group MAMAMOO's performance at '2019 MAMA' went viral online.

On December 4, an annual awards ceremony '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' (2019 MAMA) took place at Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan.JACKSONDuring the ceremony, J.Y. Park and Hwa Sa performed one of J.Y. Park's old songs from 1994 titled 'Don't Leave Me'.

When J.Y. Park appeared on stage and started performing, JYP Entertainment artists including GOT7 and girl group ITZY screamed in excitement.

Some of them even got up from their seat to cheer for J.Y. Park.JACKSONJ.Y. Park and Hwa Sa both wore eye-catching transparent plastic outfits and powerfully performed together.

At the end of their performance, Hwa Sa unexpectedly sat on J.Y. Park's lap and wrapped her arm around his shoulders.JACKSONThe camera then switched to show JACKSON's response and his facial expression made everybody burst into laughter.

As soon as when JACKSON saw this, his jaw dropped and eyes shook, not knowing where to look.JACKSONThe next morning, J.Y. Park shared a post on his Instagram to share this hilarious facial expression of JACKSON.

In the caption, J.Y. Park wrote, "Ah, what is it now? Did I do something wrong again...?"J.Y. ParkAt the moment, a lot of K-pop fans are saying that this was the best moment from 'MAMA' this year.

(Credit= 'Mnet K-POP' 'M2' YouTube, 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, 'asiansoul_jyp' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992