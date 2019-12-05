[SBS Star] JACKSON Reacts to J.Y. Park & Hwa Sa Performing with Transparent Plastic Outfits

K-pop boy group GOT7's member JACKSON's hilarious response to singer/JYP Entertainment head J.Y. Park and Hwa Sa of girl group MAMAMOO's performance at '2019 MAMA' went viral online.On December 4, an annual awards ceremony '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' (2019 MAMA) took place at Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan.During the ceremony, J.Y. Park and Hwa Sa performed one of J.Y. Park's old songs from 1994 titled 'Don't Leave Me'.When J.Y. Park appeared on stage and started performing, JYP Entertainment artists including GOT7 and girl group ITZY screamed in excitement.Some of them even got up from their seat to cheer for J.Y. Park.J.Y. Park and Hwa Sa both wore eye-catching transparent plastic outfits and powerfully performed together.At the end of their performance, Hwa Sa unexpectedly sat on J.Y. Park's lap and wrapped her arm around his shoulders.The camera then switched to show JACKSON's response and his facial expression made everybody burst into laughter.As soon as when JACKSON saw this, his jaw dropped and eyes shook, not knowing where to look.The next morning, J.Y. Park shared a post on his Instagram to share this hilarious facial expression of JACKSON.In the caption, J.Y. Park wrote, "Ah, what is it now? Did I do something wrong again...?"At the moment, a lot of K-pop fans are saying that this was the best moment from 'MAMA' this year.(Credit= 'Mnet K-POP' 'M2' YouTube, 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, 'asiansoul_jyp' Instagram)(SBS Star)