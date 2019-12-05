[SBS Star] Park Bo Young to Leave the Agency of 10 Years

Actress Park Bo Young has decided to leave her longtime agency, Fides Spatium.On December 5, it was reported that Park Bo Young will be parting ways with Fides Spatium after over 10 years of working together.Following the news, Fides Spatium shared an official statement and confirmed the news.The agency's full statement reads as follows:Hello, this is Fides Spatium.This is our official statement regarding the contract expiration of actress Park Bo Young.After a long discussion with Park Bo Young, who has been together with Fides Spatium for over 10 years, we both agreed to end our management.We chose to respect the decision of Park Bo Young, who grew together with us and shared our ups and downs.We will continue to sincerely root for Park Bo Young's future activities just as we have done up until now.In addition, we would like to say thank you to Park Bo Young, who trusted our agency and stayed together with us for a long time, as well as to the fans who have given her their incessant love.We hope you will continue to give her your unchanging love and support in the future. Thank you.Meanwhile, Park Bo Young is currently taking a break in order to focus on her treatment and recovery of her arm injury.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)