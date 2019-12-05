SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young to Leave the Agency of 10 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young to Leave the Agency of 10 Years

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.05 13:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young to Leave the Agency of 10 Years
Actress Park Bo Young has decided to leave her longtime agency, Fides Spatium.

On December 5, it was reported that Park Bo Young will be parting ways with Fides Spatium after over 10 years of working together.
Park Bo YoungFollowing the news, Fides Spatium shared an official statement and confirmed the news.

The agency's full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is Fides Spatium.

This is our official statement regarding the contract expiration of actress Park Bo Young.

After a long discussion with Park Bo Young, who has been together with Fides Spatium for over 10 years, we both agreed to end our management.

We chose to respect the decision of Park Bo Young, who grew together with us and shared our ups and downs.

We will continue to sincerely root for Park Bo Young's future activities just as we have done up until now.
Park Bo YoungIn addition, we would like to say thank you to Park Bo Young, who trusted our agency and stayed together with us for a long time, as well as to the fans who have given her their incessant love.

We hope you will continue to give her your unchanging love and support in the future. Thank you.
Park Bo YoungMeanwhile, Park Bo Young is currently taking a break in order to focus on her treatment and recovery of her arm injury.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992