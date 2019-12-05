SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Shares a Funny Reason Why He Sweated Before Meeting President Trump
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Shares a Funny Reason Why He Sweated Before Meeting President Trump

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.05 11:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Shares a Funny Reason Why He Sweated Before Meeting President Trump
K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN revealed a hilarious reason why he sweated so much before meeting Donald Trump, the President of the United States.

On December 4 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', EXO made a guest appearance.EXODuring the talk, SEHUN reminisced the time when he got invited to the Blue House's cocktail party where he met the U.S. President Donald Trump.

SEHUN said, "Back in June, I had an opportunity to meet President Trump at the Blue House. I was too nervous to meet him that I even broke into a cold sweat right before our meeting."

When asked why, SEHUN laughed and commented, "You know how he is known to shake hands really hard? I was just very worried about that."Radio StarHe explained, "It was because I had fractured my pinky and was wearing a splint on it. I didn't know whether to just bear the pain or tell him about my pinky. I even memorized a sentence, 'My finger is broken.' in English in case I decided to say it. I was that concerned."

The K-pop star added with a laugh, "When the moment came though, that sentence totally disappeared from my head; I went totally blank. Well, I had put my hand in as far as I could so that there was less pressure on my pinky anyway."EXOMeanwhile, EXO returned to the K-pop scene with a new album 'OBSESSION' on November 27.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992