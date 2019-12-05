[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Shares a Funny Reason Why He Sweated Before Meeting President Trump

K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN revealed a hilarious reason why he sweated so much before meeting Donald Trump, the President of the United States.On December 4 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', EXO made a guest appearance.During the talk, SEHUN reminisced the time when he got invited to the Blue House's cocktail party where he met the U.S. President Donald Trump.SEHUN said, "Back in June, I had an opportunity to meet President Trump at the Blue House. I was too nervous to meet him that I even broke into a cold sweat right before our meeting."When asked why, SEHUN laughed and commented, "You know how he is known to shake hands really hard? I was just very worried about that."He explained, "It was because I had fractured my pinky and was wearing a splint on it. I didn't know whether to just bear the pain or tell him about my pinky. I even memorized a sentence, 'My finger is broken.' in English in case I decided to say it. I was that concerned."The K-pop star added with a laugh, "When the moment came though, that sentence totally disappeared from my head; I went totally blank. Well, I had put my hand in as far as I could so that there was less pressure on my pinky anyway."Meanwhile, EXO returned to the K-pop scene with a new album 'OBSESSION' on November 27.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)