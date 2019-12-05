SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Love With Flaws' Airs Late Cha In-ha's Scenes; His Funeral to Be Held Today
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Love With Flaws' Airs Late Cha In-ha's Scenes; His Funeral to Be Held Today

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.05 11:34 Updated 2019.12.05 11:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Love With Flaws Airs Late Cha In-has Scenes; His Funeral to Be Held Today
Following the sudden passing of actor Cha In-ha, MBC's ongoing drama 'Love With Flaws' aired the late actor's portions as planned without editing.

On the fifth episode of 'Love With Flaws' aired on December 4, which was late Cha In-ha's final production before his tragic passing, his scenes were also included in the drama.
Cha In-ha
Cha In-ha was starring in the drama as the lead actress Oh Yeon Seo's older brother, named 'Joo Won-seok'.
Cha In-haThe production team of 'Love With Flaws' stated, "During the filming, the late actor took part in filming with more passion than anyone else. We promise to remember his shining efforts to always create the best productions."

They also shared that they decided to air the episodes as planned without any additional editing, respecting the wishes of the bereaved family. 
Cha In-haBorn in 1992, Cha In-ha was a promising rookie actor who left our side too early at the age of 27.

He was also a part of his agency Fantagio's actor boy group SURPRISE U, and starred in many hit dramas including 'Temperature of Love', 'Clean With Passion for Now', 'The Banker', and more.

Meanwhile, Cha In-ha's funeral will be held private later today (December 5).
Cha In-ha(Credit= MBC Love With Flaws, Fantagio) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992