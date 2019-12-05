[SBS Star] 'Love With Flaws' Airs Late Cha In-ha's Scenes; His Funeral to Be Held Today

Following the sudden passing of actor Cha In-ha, MBC's ongoing drama 'Love With Flaws' aired the late actor's portions as planned without editing.On the fifth episode of 'Love With Flaws' aired on December 4, which was late Cha In-ha's final production before his tragic passing, his scenes were also included in the drama.Cha In-ha was starring in the drama as the lead actress Oh Yeon Seo's older brother, named 'Joo Won-seok'.The production team of 'Love With Flaws' stated, "During the filming, the late actor took part in filming with more passion than anyone else. We promise to remember his shining efforts to always create the best productions."They also shared that they decided to air the episodes as planned without any additional editing, respecting the wishes of the bereaved family.Born in 1992, Cha In-ha was a promising rookie actor who left our side too early at the age of 27.He was also a part of his agency Fantagio's actor boy group SURPRISE U, and starred in many hit dramas including 'Temperature of Love', 'Clean With Passion for Now', 'The Banker', and more.Meanwhile, Cha In-ha's funeral will be held private later today (December 5).(Credit= MBC Love With Flaws, Fantagio)(SBS Star)