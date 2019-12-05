SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo & Lee Dong Wook Reveal What Goes On in Their Chat Room
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.05
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo & Lee Dong Wook Reveal What Goes On in Their Chat Room
Actors Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook shared what kind of text conversation they have with each other.

On December 4, the first episode of SBS' new talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' featuring Gong Yoo was aired.

During the talk, Gong Yoo said, "We were in 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' together about three years ago. We were close at that time as well, but definitely not this close. I think we actually got closer after our drama had ended. I had no idea that we would become this close."Lee Dong Wook and Gong YooWhile Lee Dong Wook nodded, Gong Yoo playfully said, "I get the feeling that you like me a lot. Why do you like me so much, Dong Wook?"

Lee Dong Wook laughed and gave his answer, "Well, you've helped me out with things, and I simply thought you were a good person. I do message you very often, don't I?"

Gong Yoo told the audience, "Dong Wook's messages are always filled with cuteness. He would repeat his sentences in such an adorable way. For example, he would send me messages like, 'Kkaebi (nickname that Lee Dong Wook gave Gong Yoo), Kkaebi, when are we going to see each other? When? When?'"

He carried on, "Plus, he would tell me that he misses me. He sends many hearts and cute emojis along with his texts as well."Lee Dong Wook and Gong YooWhen asked how Gong Yoo responded to his texts, he said, "I would usually ask him if he had been drinking. Whenever I say that, Dong Wook goes, 'Do I have to be drunk to express my love to you?'"

After listening to Gong Yoo's talk, Lee Dong Wook commented, "I'm not like that to everyone. I'm only like that to Gong Yoo, because I feel comfortable around him and close to him. You know what though? Gong Yoo puts so many dots at the end of his sentences all the time. They make me feel slightly depressed."

Gong Yoo laughingly said, "I've been told that before. Not only Dong Wook, but people around me also have asked me if I was okay after exchanging texts. They got worried as I sounded like something is wrong, when I was completely okay. It's a just habit of mine."

Then, Lee Dong Wook asked whether he was ever going to change that habit.

Gong Yoo answered with a broad smile on his face, "I don't think so. I'm probably going to keep it that way, because it's not an inconvenience to me at all."
 

(Credit= SBS Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk)

(SBS Star) 
