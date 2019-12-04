SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Looks Back on 2019 & Shares Her Goal for 2020
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Looks Back on 2019 & Shares Her Goal for 2020

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.04 15:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Looks Back on 2019 & Shares Her Goal for 2020
Singer/actress IU took a moment to look back on her 2019 and share her new goal for 2020.

On December 4, HIGH CUT magazine released new pictorials for its upcoming issue featuring IU as the cover model.
IUWith the theme of 'Merry Pink Christmas with IU', IU stood in front of a blush-pink background and showed off her pure, angelic charms.

During the interview followed by her photo shoot, IU share what the year 2019 means to her.
IUIU said, "Surprisingly, everything that I had hoped for this year came true. I got so much love from the drama 'Hotel Del Luna', and the album that I was preparing for a long time safely came out to the world. I was also able to finish big concerts in success. It was truly an amazing year when I was rewarded for all the hard work I put in."
IUWhen asked about how she could be loved by many while keeping her own color, IU said, "
There may be reasons that cannot be explained in detail, but I would like to choose the 'timing' as a reason. What messages I wanted to deliver through my album and what listeners wanted to hear from me matched well, thankfully."
IUIn regard to her goals for next year, IU revealed that her ultimate goal is to become closer to her fans.

She said, "I want to become a better friend to all of my good friends (referring to her fans). I hope we can get along well next year."
IU(Credit= 'highcutstar' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992