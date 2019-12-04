[SBS Star] HeeChul Spotted with Former Super Junior Han Geng for the First Time in Years

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul and the group's former member Han Geng had a reunion in China.On December 3, HeeChul and Han Geng attended '2019 COSMO Glam Night' that took place in Shanghai.Ever since it was reported that both HeeChul and Han Geng were going to attend '2019 COSMO Glam Night', fans wondered whether they would get a chance to see them interact with each other.It was certainly their hope, because they had not seen the two stars in public together for over 10 years since Han Geng left Super Junior in 2009.At the event, fans saw their dream come true; HeeChul and Han Geng were seen greeting and hugging one another with a huge smile.When fans saw this, they busily started photographing this beautiful and touching moment with their camera as well as their eyes.After leaving Super Junior in 2009, Han Geng filed for contract termination from his management agency SM Entertainment.He argued that the 13-year length and structure as well as the terms of profit distribution on their exclusive contracts were unilaterally disadvantageous towards him, and should be invalidated.Then 2011, Han Geng and SM Entertainment officially settled on a mutual agreement, ending their long legal dispute.(Credit= Online Community, '湖边的豆豆' Weibo)(SBS Star)