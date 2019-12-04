SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Agency Announces the Singer's Indefinite Hiatus
Published 2019.12.04 13:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniels Agency Announces the Singers Indefinite Hiatus
Singer Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment has shared details about his condition and announced their plan to halt all activities.

On December 4, KONNECT Entertainment issued an official statement regarding Kang Daniel's current status and his 'TOUCHIN' comeback promotions.
Kang DanielThe agency's full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is KONNECT Entertainment.

This is our official statement regarding our agency artist Kang Daniel.

Kang Daniel visited the hospital after experiencing poor health since the beginning of this year due to a weak immune system as well as psychological anxiety.

After a thorough examination, he was diagnosed with depression and panic disorder. 

Following this, he was continued to focus on treatment through psychotherapy and medication.
Kang DanielThough Kang Daniel tried his best to stay well and not falter in a constantly shifting environment despite his condition, he recently expressed more severe symptoms of anxiety.

Therefore, we reached to the conclusion that sufficient rest and stability is the highest priority for the artist's well-being and safety.

We canceled the pre-recording for MBC Music's 'Show! Champion' that was scheduled for today (December 4), and it is not possible for him to carry out his upcoming activities, including the comeback promotions for his digital single 'TOUCHIN'.

We express our deepest apology to fans, broadcasting stations, media outlets, and more for causing concern with the sudden news.

Our agency will take all possible measures for Kang Daniel to recover his health, and we will once again keep in mind the responsibility given to an agency to protect its artist.
Kang DanielMoreover, we ask you to refrain from making speculations and misunderstandings regarding Kang Daniel's health and future activities.

We will also prepare a way to keep you updated about the process of his recovery.

Once again, we apologize for bringing such unfortunate news, and we ask you to support Kang Daniel until he can return in a good condition. Thank you.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
