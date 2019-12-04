SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Shows Cute Dance Moves on His Way to Park Seo Jun to Receive an Award
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Shows Cute Dance Moves on His Way to Park Seo Jun to Receive an Award

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.04 11:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Shows Cute Dance Moves on His Way to Park Seo Jun to Receive an Award
K-pop boy group BTS' member V showed some cute dance moves on his way to actor Park Seo Jun to receive an award, triggering his laughter.

On November 30, an annual awards ceremony 'Melon Music Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

On this day, BTS took in total of eight awards including 'Artist of the Year', 'Album of the Year', 'Song of the Year' and more.

When the award presenter Park Seo Jun announced BTS as the winner for the 'Artist of the Year', the members of BTS got up from their seats and headed to the stage.
 

While making his way to receive the award from Park Seo Jun, V started dancing in pure happiness.

With a broad smile on his face, V was top rocking all the way until he reached Park Seo Jun.

As soon as Park Seo Jun noticed V's sudden happy dance, he laughed out loud.
 

This cute moment of the two stars was captured by some fans who attended the event and shared online later.

All other fans also found this so adorable that they said they could not help themselves from watching the videos over and over again.
 

(Credit= '1theK (원더케이)' '나의겨울 안녕' '미지미 CH' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992