[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Shows Cute Dance Moves on His Way to Park Seo Jun to Receive an Award

K-pop boy group BTS' member V showed some cute dance moves on his way to actor Park Seo Jun to receive an award, triggering his laughter.On November 30, an annual awards ceremony 'Melon Music Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.On this day, BTS took in total of eight awards including 'Artist of the Year', 'Album of the Year', 'Song of the Year' and more.When the award presenter Park Seo Jun announced BTS as the winner for the 'Artist of the Year', the members of BTS got up from their seats and headed to the stage.While making his way to receive the award from Park Seo Jun, V started dancing in pure happiness.With a broad smile on his face, V was top rocking all the way until he reached Park Seo Jun.As soon as Park Seo Jun noticed V's sudden happy dance, he laughed out loud.This cute moment of the two stars was captured by some fans who attended the event and shared online later.All other fans also found this so adorable that they said they could not help themselves from watching the videos over and over again.(Credit= '1theK (원더케이)' '나의겨울 안녕' '미지미 CH' YouTube)(SBS Star)