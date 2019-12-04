[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Cancels Pre-recording Schedule; Reportedly Diagnosed with Depression

Following a series of posts shared in his fan community, singer Kang Daniel has decided to cancel his scheduled pre-recording today.On December 4, the production team of MBC Music's 'Show! Champion' revealed that the pre-recording for Kang Daniel's 'TOUCHIN' comeback stage has been canceled.A source from the production team told media, "Kang Daniel was originally scheduled for a pre-recording earlier today, but the schedule has been canceled. It has not been decided whether he will join today's live stage."Meanwhile, Sports Seoul reported that Kang Daniel was diagnosed with depression earlier this year after going through many incidents, including his legal dispute with his former agency LM Entertainment.An insider told Sports Seoul, "His symptoms of depression have worsened recently, to a point where he may not proceed his comeback promotions."Kang Daniel recently made his long-awaited comeback with a digital single 'TOUCHIN', and took his first solo #1 trophy home on SBS MTV's 'The Show' on December 3.Later that night, however, he took his fan community to share multiple posts talking about how he has endured malicious comments towards him all this time, and that he is having a difficult time.(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment)(SBS Star)