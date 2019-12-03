SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Runs a Special Marathon to Help the ALS Patients
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Runs a Special Marathon to Help the ALS Patients

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.03 18:10 Updated 2019.12.03 18:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Runs a Special Marathon to Help the ALS Patients
Actor Park Bo Gum ran a special marathon to help the ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) patients.

On November 30, 'With Ice Relay Run' took place at Ttukseom Park, Seoul.

'With Ice Relay Run' was held to support the construction of the medical hospital for the ALS patients, so all entry fees for the marathon were forwarded to Seungil Hope Foundation following the marathon.Park Bo GumPark Bo GumOn this day, Park Bo Gum surprised the participants by joining the event from early morning.

He ran a two-kilometer marathon relay and played some fun games with participants.Park Bo GumWhen he was playing games, Park Bo Gum unexpectedly made people around him burst out laughing.

It turned out the actor was not so good at one of the games―Jegichagi.

Jegichagi is a Korean traditional outdoor game in which players kick a jegi (a shuttlecock-like small coin wrapped around with papers) into the air and attempt to keep it aloft.Park Bo GumPark Bo GumAlthough Park Bo Gum was determined to succeed, he kept on struggling to kick a jegi with his foot.

Every time he dropped it to the ground, he would sigh and awkwardly laugh.

It may have made Park Bo Gum blush, but it certainly entertained everybody watching him.


Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum awaits for his movie 'Seo-bok' to come out in the beginning of next year.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992