[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Runs a Special Marathon to Help the ALS Patients

그래 보검이도 못하는건 있어야지의 191130 박보검 도전하는게 중요한거래~!~! 잘생겼는데 귀여운 사람 바로 앞에서 본 분들 괜찮으시지 pic.twitter.com/ThOV8LKIeN — 이름 (@gummyblue_) November 30, 2019

Actor Park Bo Gum ran a special marathon to help the ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) patients.On November 30, 'With Ice Relay Run' took place at Ttukseom Park, Seoul.'With Ice Relay Run' was held to support the construction of the medical hospital for the ALS patients, so all entry fees for the marathon were forwarded to Seungil Hope Foundation following the marathon.On this day, Park Bo Gum surprised the participants by joining the event from early morning.He ran a two-kilometer marathon relay and played some fun games with participants.When he was playing games, Park Bo Gum unexpectedly made people around him burst out laughing.It turned out the actor was not so good at one of the games―Jegichagi.Jegichagi is a Korean traditional outdoor game in which players kick a jegi (a shuttlecock-like small coin wrapped around with papers) into the air and attempt to keep it aloft.Although Park Bo Gum was determined to succeed, he kept on struggling to kick a jegi with his foot.Every time he dropped it to the ground, he would sigh and awkwardly laugh.It may have made Park Bo Gum blush, but it certainly entertained everybody watching him.Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum awaits for his movie 'Seo-bok' to come out in the beginning of next year.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)