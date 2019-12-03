SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul·Ong Seong-wu·Ahn Jae Hong Spotted Traveling in Argentina
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul·Ong Seong-wu·Ahn Jae Hong Spotted Traveling in Argentina

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.03 16:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul·Ong Seong-wu·Ahn Jae Hong Spotted Traveling in Argentina
Actors Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong-wu and Ahn Jae Hong were seen traveling in Argentina.

On November 29, Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong-wu and Ahn Jae Hong left Korea to Argentina.

About 30 hours later, the three stars arrived in Argentina, where they were welcomed by a great number of fans.
 
After their arrival, they were frequently spotted by Argentinian fans around the capital city―Buenos Aires.

According to fans, they were busy trying to find directions on their phones, taking photos of each other, looking around with curious eyes and so on.

They said that they looked just like any other tourists visiting a city they had never been before.Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong-wu, Ahn Jae HongKang Ha Neul, Ong Seong-wu, Ahn Jae HongKang Ha Neul, Ong Seong-wu, Ahn Jae HongKang Ha Neul, Ong Seong-wu, Ahn Jae HongPreviously in the middle of November, it was reported that Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong-wu and Ahn Jae Hong were heading to Argentina to film JTBC's travel television show 'Traveler: Season 2'.

'Traveler: Season 2' is scheduled to be unveiled in February 2020.Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong-wu, Ahn Jae Hong(Credit= Online Community, 'seungyou_nie' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992