[SBS Star] Police Confirm Actor Cha In-ha's Death; Fans Mourn
Published 2019.12.03 16:01 Updated 2019.12.03 16:03 View Count
Police confirmed the news of rookie actor Cha In-ha's sudden passing.

On December 3, police told Yonhap News Agency that Cha In-ha was found dead by his manager yesterday, and shared they have begun their investigation to determine the exact cause of his death.
Cha In-haFollowing the tragic news, Cha In-ha's fans flooded his personal Instagram with messages of condolences and mourning.

The last Instagram post of Cha In-ha was uploaded just yesterday―which features four photos of himself sitting at a coffee shop.
Cha In-haHe seems bright and happy in the photos, and he also left a sweet caption for his fans that says, "Everyone, please be careful not to catch a cold."

Fans commented, "Please don't tell me this is true.", "Rest in eternal peace, oppa. You'll be greatly missed.", "I can't believe it... I just can't. What's going on? He just posted this and now...", and more.
Cha In-haDebuted as a member of his agency Fantagio's actor boy group SURPRISE U, Cha In-ha has featured in many dramas including 'Temperature of Love', 'Wok of Love', 'Clean With Passion for Now', and 'The Banker'.

He was currently taking part in MBC's ongoing drama 'Love With Flaws', playing the role of lead actress Oh Yeon Seo's older brother.
Cha In-ha▶ [SBS Star] Actor Cha In-ha Reportedly Found Dead; Fantagio Responds

(Credit= Fantagio, 'chainha_715' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)
