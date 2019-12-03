[SBS Star] Actor Cha In-ha Reportedly Found Dead; Fantagio Responds

Rookie actor Cha In-ha was reportedly found dead, and his agency Fantagio is currently verifying the breaking news.On December 3, Enews24 reported that Fantagio's actor Cha In-ha was found dead, and police are currently investigating the circumstances behind his sudden death.No further details have been disclosed regarding his alleged death, including the location and time.In response to the report, Cha In-ha's management agency Fantagio released a short statement, saying that they were also trying to verify the report.Fantagio stated, "We have heard the news, and we are still confirming it."Cha In-ha debuted as a member of Fantagio's actor boy group SURPRISE U in 2017.He was currently starring in MBC's new drama 'Love With Flaws', which stars actor Ahn Jae Hyeon and actress Oh Yeon Seo as leads.Stay tuned for updates.(Credit= 'chainha_715' Instagram, Fantagio)(SBS Star)