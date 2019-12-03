SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CL Shares Feelings for the First Time Following Her Departure from YG Entertainment
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.03 15:32 Updated 2019.12.03 15:41
Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's leader CL shared feelings for the first time following departure from her longtime management agency YG Entertainment last month.

On December 2, CL updated her Instagram with a heartfelt message and photo of herself smiling.CLCL wrote, "Before I began to walk, I started running. Without knowing how to rest, I learned and achieved a lot in the past 13 years. I was happy to live my life as CL and share everything with you. I was also able to heal myself with the love that you all gave me."

She continued, "I will always be brave and confident, like the 13-year-old Chae-lin (CL's real name), like my grandmother told me. I'm not going to let anybody else make my decision anymore; I will return to being CL and lead my own life."CLShe went on, "The thought of sharing my experience, memories and feelings with you again makes me feel really excited. I feel like my heart is beating fast in excitement for the first time in a long while. This is to all CLs around the world. In the name of love, CL."CLEarlier in the beginning of November, CL and YG Entertainment decided to part ways with each other after failing to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, CL is making her long-awaited comeback with a project album 'In the Name of Love' on December 4.

(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
