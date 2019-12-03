[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shares Thoughts on 'Produce X 101' Vote Rigging Controversy

Actor Lee Dong Wook opened up about the ongoing vote rigging controversy surrounding Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101'.On December 2, a press conference for SBS' new talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' (literal translation) took place at SBS Hall, Seoul.Prior to the new talk show, Lee Dong Wook hosted 'Produce X 101', which was soon embroiled in suspicions of vote rigging following the final episode.During the press conference, one reporter asked Lee Dong Wook to share his words regarding the controversy.To this, Lee Dong Wook calmly responded, "It's not something I should be talking about here (at the press conference), but I'll answer to your question."He continued, "Though there are several controversies and the situation is not favorable, I can't just stop what I am doing. But that doesn't mean I'm separating myself from the show. I still talk to the kids ('Produce X 101' contestants)."He added, "I personally got in contact with them and shared my opinion with them, even after the controversies. I won't talk about it in detail, but I think it's unfortunate that it turned out this way."Meanwhile, 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' is slated to air its first episode on December 4 at 10PM KST, featuring Lee Dong Wook's good friend actor Gong Yoo as the first guest.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)