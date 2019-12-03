SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shares Thoughts on 'Produce X 101' Vote Rigging Controversy
Published 2019.12.03 13:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shares Thoughts on Produce X 101 Vote Rigging Controversy
Actor Lee Dong Wook opened up about the ongoing vote rigging controversy surrounding Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101'.

On December 2, a press conference for SBS' new talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' (literal translation) took place at SBS Hall, Seoul.
Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk Press ConferencePrior to the new talk show, Lee Dong Wook hosted 'Produce X 101', which was soon embroiled in suspicions of vote rigging following the final episode.

During the press conference, one reporter asked Lee Dong Wook to share his words regarding the controversy.
Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk Press ConferenceTo this, Lee Dong Wook calmly responded, "It's not something I should be talking about here (at the press conference), but I'll answer to your question."

He continued, "Though there are several controversies and the situation is not favorable, I can't just stop what I am doing. But that doesn't mean I'm separating myself from the show. I still talk to the kids ('Produce X 101' contestants)."

He added, "I personally got in contact with them and shared my opinion with them, even after the controversies. I won't talk about it in detail, but I think it's unfortunate that it turned out this way."
Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk Press ConferenceMeanwhile, 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' is slated to air its first episode on December 4 at 10PM KST, featuring Lee Dong Wook's good friend actor Gong Yoo as the first guest.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)
