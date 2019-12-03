[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet IRENE Takes Care of SEULGI Shivering in Cold

IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet was spotted taking care of her fellow member SEULGI shivering in cold.On November 26 (local time), an annual awards ceremony '2019 Asia Artist Awards' was held at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, Vietnam.Alongside many other renown Korean celebrities, the five members of Red Velvet―YERI, IRENE, JOY, SEULGI and WENDY were invited to the event.While the event was going on, they all sat on their seat in front of the audience.As the event took place in the evening and Red Velvet members were wearing summer dresses, it seemed like they started getting cold in the middle of it.Some time later, they put a thick blanket over their lap.SEULGI still seemed cold though, because she was wearing an off-the-shoulder dress at that time.IRENE, who was next to her, looked at SEULGI with worried eyes, then wrapped their blanket over her upper body to make sure she did not feel any cold.After that, SEULGI held her blanket tightly around her, as if telling IRENE that was exactly what she needed.(Credit= 'joohyunisabae' YouTube, 'RVsmtown' Twitter, FPT)(SBS Star)