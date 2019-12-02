[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Gets Super Excited When TXT Wins an Award

On November 30, an annual awards ceremony Melon Music Awards took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
On this day, TXT took the 'New Artist of the Year' home, that is one of the awards considered to be the most meaningful one to receive as a rookie group.
[#오늘의TXT] 191130 #투모로우바이투게더 의 신인상이 반짝반짝✨�� #모아덕분 #모아뿐 #행복해요☺️ @ 2019MMA �� pic.twitter.com/3h7aINLYLq— TXT OFFICIAL (@TXT_bighit) November 30, 2019
When TXT's name was announced for the award, TXT's labelmate BTS was just as thrilled as TXT.
It looked like V was more excited than any TXT and BTS members though.
V made a yes gesture, then jumped right out of his seat with the brightest smile on his face.
He almost seemed like he was TXT's proud father who was truly happy for the members for getting their hard work paid off.
191130 MMA— 김연탄･ᴗ･ (@0901230___) November 30, 2019
투바투 신인상 축하해주는 방탄��@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/tBx1xs3VUG
All BTS and TXT fans are loving V's cute response, and helplessly smiling while watching the video of it.
