[SBS Star] SBS to Launch a Basketball TV Show Featuring Lee Sang Yun, Cha Eun-woo, JOY and More

SBS is gearing up to launch a new television show featuring actor Lee Sang Yun, K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo, girl group Red Velvet's member JOY and more stars.On December 2, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that SBS will be launching a basketball-related television show 'Handsome Tigers' (working title) soon.The report stated that the production for 'Handsome Tigers' has already begun some time ago.Former basketball player Seo Jang Hoon will be the coach for the 'Handsome Tigers' team that consists of celebrities who are actually much into basketball.The team members are Lee Sang Yun, Cha Eun-woo, model Julien Kang, actor Yoo Seonho and more.JOY is said to be joining the these basketball lovers as their manager.'Handsome Tigers' will show the members of the team gathering together to practice and having fierce basketball matches.The show is scheduled to be unveiled next January.(Credit= 'official_yooseonho' '_imyour_joy' 'lsy_810815' 'eunwo.o_c' 'julienkang' 'yujin_so' Instagram, 'offclASTRO' Twitter, 'ASTRO 아스트로' YouTube)(SBS Star)