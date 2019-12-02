SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] RAIN Leaves the Cutest Comment Under a Video of Kim Tae-hee
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.02 15:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAIN Leaves the Cutest Comment Under a Video of Kim Tae-hee
Singer RAIN left the cutest comment under a video of his wife actress Kim Tae-hee.

On November 29, Kim Tae-hee's manager shared a video of the actress on his Instagram.

It was a video of Kim Tae-hee taken on that day in Jamwon-dong, Seoul, attending one event held by a cosmetics brand.
Kim Tae-hee and RAINIn the video, Kim Tae-hee gets out of her van and walks towards a press wall in a gorgeous blouse and skirt.

This marked Kim Tae-hee's first public appearance since she gave birth to her second child back in September.Kim Tae-hee and RAINThe comment section flooded with compliments regarding her captivating beauty.

Out of thousands of comments under the video, one of the comments caught the attention of everyone, and that was a comment made by RAIN.

RAIN had written, "Wow, who is this actress? She is beautiful!" with a heart emoji next to it.
Kim Tae-hee and RAINLots of people laughed hard after seeing RAIN's playful comment that demonstrated his great love for her.

(Credit= 'jiujitsu_moon' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
