[SBS Star] RAIN Leaves the Cutest Comment Under a Video of Kim Tae-hee

Singer RAIN left the cutest comment under a video of his wife actress Kim Tae-hee.On November 29, Kim Tae-hee's manager shared a video of the actress on his Instagram.It was a video of Kim Tae-hee taken on that day in Jamwon-dong, Seoul, attending one event held by a cosmetics brand.In the video, Kim Tae-hee gets out of her van and walks towards a press wall in a gorgeous blouse and skirt.This marked Kim Tae-hee's first public appearance since she gave birth to her second child back in September.The comment section flooded with compliments regarding her captivating beauty.Out of thousands of comments under the video, one of the comments caught the attention of everyone, and that was a comment made by RAIN.RAIN had written, "Wow, who is this actress? She is beautiful!" with a heart emoji next to it.Lots of people laughed hard after seeing RAIN's playful comment that demonstrated his great love for her.(Credit= 'jiujitsu_moon' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)