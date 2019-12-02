SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Reportedly Getting Ready to Make a Comeback Soon
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is reportedly gearing up for a comeback.

On November 29, news outlet News One reported that the members of BLACKPINK are currently busy recording their new songs.BLACKPINKAccording to the report, one insider at YG Entertainment told News One that BLACKPINK is planning to make a comeback in the beginning of next year.

A specific date has not been set yet, but BLACKPINK is apparently recording several different songs for their new album.BLACKPINKSince 'KILL THIS LOVE' release in April, BLACKPINK has not released any new music.

Fans therefore have become desperate for the group's return.BLACKPINKAfter the news broke, countless fans around the world expressed their excitement online.

They wrote comments such as, "This is so exciting! Can't wait for the girls' another epic return!", "Finally! I've been waiting for this for forever!", "No way! Is it really happening?! This isn't a dream, right?" and so on.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
